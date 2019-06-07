changes to the nordic and baltic fixed income market model Following the migration of the Icelandic fixed income markets to Genium INET and new functionalities implemented in the June 10, 2019-release of Genium INET it has been decided to add some changes to the Nordic markets. The changes are included in the new version 5.3 of the Market Model for the Nordic and Baltic Fixed Income Markets, which may be down-loaded using this link: https://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/ind ex.html The following new rules and functionalities are implemented June 10, 2019: 1. Cancellation rules on trades in Nordic Auto Match Corporate Bond markets 2. Non-displayed orders - order volume must be at least equal to pre-trade large-in-scale 3. Minimum acceptable volume orders 4. Directed issuing auctions and active initiation of the uncross We have also made a few corrections and rephrases. Re. 1 Cancellation rules Nasdaq introduces specific rules on cancellation of trades executed in the Swedish corporate bond markets using auto-match, see more about these rules in section 4.3. Re. 2 Non-displayed orders (hidden orders) It will be possible to enter non-displayed orders in all Nordic auto-match markets. The orders must however comply with the pre-trade large-in-scale volume, i.e. the minimum volume must at least be equal to the pre-trade large-in-scale volume. Related to this new function we also introduce a new match priority rule: 1=price, 2= internal, 3=displayed ,4=time ,i.e. displayed orders will be ranked ahead of non-displayed orders even if they have lower time priority. Re. 3 Minimum acceptable volume orders It will be possible to enter orders with specified minimum acceptable match volume, i.e.participants can specify that they only want to match against orders of at least this minimum volume, see more about this requirement in section 5.2. Re. 4 Directed Issuing Auctions and active uncross initiation Nasdaq introduces the possibility to direct issuing auction requests to specified market makers. It is still possible to send the request to all market makers connected to the issuing auction market. At the same time the issuer gets a possibility to initiate the auction (uncross) at any time during the IPMO session, i.e. the issuer may start the auction as soon as he/she is ready to run the auction. If the issuer doesn't initiate the auction some time during the IPMO session it will run at the end of that session - just as today. This new functionality will be introduced in production following discussions with the issuers and market participants having access to the specific auction markets. Self-match prevention Currently the self-match prevention functionality cannot be configured for fixed income cash markets as all Nordic members use proxy messages. Nasdaq is analyzing solutions to this problem. Time Schedule This will be in production from 10 June 2019, and in test system EXT3 as of now. For general questions on the funtionality, please contact: Nordic Fixed Income Angelica Nordberg - Fixed Income Stockholm angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com Poul Erik Egeberg - Fixed Income Copenhagen poul.erikegeberg@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6000 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728223