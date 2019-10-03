NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Market Notice - Confirmation of amendments to the Trading Rules of NEX Exchange (Market Message) 03-Oct-2019 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Following the recent market consultation, NEX Exchange is pleased to confirm that the NEX Exchange Trading Rules have been amended in preparation for the entry into force of the settlement discipline measures set out in Article 7 (Measures to address settlement fails) of Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 (the CSD Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/1229 (the RTS on Settlement Discipline). A tracked version of the Trading Rules that shows the amendments is available at https://www.nexexchange.com/assets/pdfs/NEX%20Exchange%20Trading%20Rules%20( redline).pdf The amended rules are effective from today, 3 October 2019. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com [1] Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 22260 EQS News ID: 885001 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5aa394f4cf762092d153a116f4f380f8&application_id=885001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

