Acorn Income Fund - Notice of AGM Correction

Acorn Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI Number:213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

(The "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting correction

07 June 2019

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is due to be held on 16 August 2019 at 11.15am was included in the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 contained two typographical errors as detailed below;

Record date

We can confirm that all members registered on the register of members of the Company at 11.15am on 12 August 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the aforesaid meeting. All votes received up to this time will be counted.

Resolution 10

It should be noted that reference to resolution 7 as underlined in the below resolution should refer to resolution 8;

10. THAT the Directors be and are hereby empowered (pursuant to Resolution 7 or otherwise) to issue and sell from treasury up to 1,325,972 Ordinary Shares for cash otherwise than pro rata to existing Ordinary Members at:

a price equal to or greater than the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share; or a discount to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share in circumstances where ZDP Shares are issued at the same time at a premium to Net Asset Value such that the combined effect of the issue or sale of Ordinary Shares at a discount to the prevailing Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share and the issue of ZDP Shares at a premium to Net Asset Value is that (i) Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share is thereby increased; and (ii) gearing is not thereby increased,

PROVIDED THAT the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 unless such authority is renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting (save that the Company may at any time before such expiry make an offer or agreement which might require Ordinary Shares to be issued or sold after such expiry and the Directors may issue or sell Ordinary Shares after such expiry in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired).

Enquiries:

Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001