Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on factors influencing demand and capacity planning. Demand and capacity planning empowers businesses to identify underutilized resources and opportunities. It guides companies in managing demand based on business priorities and helps make smart, well-informed business decisions. However, aligning supply with demand is a difficult task for businesses and is influenced by different factors. This article has highlighted a few factors to help companies optimize their supply processes and production schedules to stay ahead of their competitors.

"Using your demand and capacity planning information from your existing locations, you can develop a more accurately predict the projection of needs for facilities and personnel levels," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Every manufacturing company invests significant resources into demand and capacity planning, including the purchase of new equipment and the leasing of new facilities. Therefore, understanding the benefits of demand and capacity planning can help justify their investments.

Factors Influencing Demand and Capacity Planning

Identifying bottlenecks

To identify bottlenecks businesses need to evaluate the capacity of the individual resources along with the overall capacity and demand. Also, businesses need to maintain a skilled workforce and ensure they play a pivotal role in supply chain production planning.

Maximize capacity to meet demands

If your business lacks proper capacity planning strategies, it is tough to deal with the demand variability. Therefore, it is essential that capacity should be maximized by adopting various measures such as temporarily outsourcing work to other suppliers and switching of workforce from one production area to another. Additionally, businesses can conduct realistic data analysis using smart analytics-based approaches and make strategic capacity plans to improve demand and capacity management.

