Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Further to the announcement of 10 May 2019, the Board has determined that the return of cash will be made to Realisation Shareholders by way of compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that it has sold all of the assets in the Realisation Pool. Therefore, the compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares will represent 100 per cent. of the Realisation Shares in issue (the "Redemption").

The redemption price will be 142.53 pence per Realisation Share, equivalent to the net assets in the Realisation Pool, being £3,915,557.36, divided by the number of outstanding Realisation Shares in issue, being 2,747,153 Realisation Shares.

The redemption proceeds due in respect of the Redemption will be paid by cheque sent to Realisation Shareholders on, or shortly after, 18 June 2019 (the "Redemption Date"), after which the Realisation Shares will be cancelled and will no longer be in issue.

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 81,617,828 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 81,617,828.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition to the ordinary shares in issue, up to the Redemption Date, the Company will have in issue 2,747,153 Realisation Shares.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as terms defined in the circular dated 20 March 2019.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

N+1 Singer

James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan/Harry Mills - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales +44 20 7496 3000 Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Sam Walden +44 1481 745 385

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com