Flowr Corp: Demand for Premium Cannabis Is Growing
When it comes to cannabis stocks, Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF, CVE:FLWR) has been one of the most reliable pot stocks in 2019, up 42%. It is also one of the few weed stocks to report any gains in May, advancing 4.3%.
Now, a gain of that magnitude isn't something one would normally champion, but compared to the S&P 500, which tumbled 6.7%, and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF, TSE:HMMJ), which cratered more than 13%, Flowr stock was a big winner in May.
Stocks across the board sold off in May after President Donald Trump ramped up his tariff threats with.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
When it comes to cannabis stocks, Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF, CVE:FLWR) has been one of the most reliable pot stocks in 2019, up 42%. It is also one of the few weed stocks to report any gains in May, advancing 4.3%.
Now, a gain of that magnitude isn't something one would normally champion, but compared to the S&P 500, which tumbled 6.7%, and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF, TSE:HMMJ), which cratered more than 13%, Flowr stock was a big winner in May.
Stocks across the board sold off in May after President Donald Trump ramped up his tariff threats with.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...