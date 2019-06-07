Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release 14/2019

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Bukkeballe Invest ApS

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Closely associated to Jens Bager, Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Better Collective A/S

LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN DK0060952240

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants issued on 25 August 2017. The warrants will be settled by issuance of 183,096 new shares in Better Collective A/S corresponding to 2/3 of the exercised warrants. 1/3 of the exercised warrants corresponding to 91,548 warrants will be settled in cash equal to the difference between the share price on market close of 7 June 2019 and the exercise price in lieu of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 12.962962 274,644 (of which 2/3 corresponding to 183,096 will be settled in shares in Better Collective A/S and 91,548 corresponding to 1/3 of the warrants will be settled in cash in lieu of shares)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-06-07

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

KHABooM ApS

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Closely associated to Klaus Holse, member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Better Collective A/S

LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN DK0060952240

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants issued on 25 August 2017. The warrants will be settled by issuance of 91,548 new shares in Better Collective A/S corresponding to 2/3 of the exercised warrants. 1/3 of the exercised warrants corresponding to 45,774 warrants will be settled in cash equal to the difference between the share price on market close of 7 June 2019 and the exercise price in lieu of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 12.962962 137,322 (of which 2/3 corresponding to 91,548 will be settled in shares in Better Collective A/S and 45,774 corresponding to 1/3 of the warrants will be settled in cash in lieu of shares)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-06-07

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Emmamo ApS

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Closely associated to Søren Jørgensen, member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Better Collective A/S

LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN DK0060952240

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants issued on 25 August 2017. The warrants will be settled by issuance of 91,548 new shares in Better Collective A/S corresponding to 2/3 of the exercised warrants. 1/3 of the exercised warrants corresponding to 45,774 warrants will be settled in cash equal to the difference between the share price on market close of 7 June 2019 and the exercise price in lieu of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 12.962962 137,322 (of which 2/3 corresponding to 91,548 will be settled in shares in Better Collective A/S and 45,774 corresponding to 1/3 of the warrants will be settled in cash in lieu of shares)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-06-07

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Leif Nørgaard

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Better Collective A/S

LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN DK0060952240

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants issued on 25 August 2017. The warrants will be settled by issuance of 91,548 new shares in Better Collective A/S corresponding to 2/3 of the exercised warrants. 1/3 of the exercised warrants corresponding to 45,774 warrants will be settled in cash equal to the difference between the share price on market close of 7 June 2019 and the exercise price in lieu of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 12.962962 137,322 (of which 2/3 corresponding to 91,548 will be settled in shares in Better Collective A/S and 45,774 corresponding to 1/3 of the warrants will be settled in cash in lieu of shares)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-06-07

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Petra von Rohr

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Better Collective A/S

LEI

2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN DK0060952240

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants issued on 25 August 2017. The warrants will be settled by issuance of 21,600 new shares in Better Collective A/S corresponding to 2/3 of the exercised warrants. 1/3 of the exercised warrants corresponding to 10,800 warrants will be settled in cash equal to the difference between the share price on market close of 7 June 2019 and the exercise price in lieu of shares.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 12.962962 32,400 (of which 2/3 corresponding to 21,600 will be settled in shares in Better Collective A/S and 10,800 corresponding to 1/3 of the warrants will be settled in cash in lieu of shares)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

2019-06-07

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6.05 pm CEST on June 7, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

Attachment