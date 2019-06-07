sprite-preloader
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 7

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Total Voting Rights

7 June 2019

Following the recent announcement, dated 28 May 2019 in respect of the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Company confirms that the current Total Voting Rights are as follows:

  • 1,079,917 Ordinary GBP Shares
  • 3,600,658 Ordinary USD Shares

Number of votes each Share shall be entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company (applying the Weighted Voting Calculation as described in the Prospectus published by the Company on 6 November 2007):

Sterling Shares: 2.0288

US Dollar Shares: 1.0000

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations, by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also announces that following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares, the Directors have the following beneficial interests in the Company:

Director NameBeneficial Interest in AGOL following the Compulsory Partial Redemption of SharesBeneficial Interest in AGOL prior to Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares
Richard Hotchkis 139 GBP Ordinary Shares164 GBP Ordinary Shares
Chris Legge 232 GBP Ordinary Shares274 GBP Ordinary Shares
Nigel de la Rue 373 GBP Ordinary Shares439 GBP Ordinary Shares

All Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire