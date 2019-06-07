Van Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme



Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 7 June 2019



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed its share buy-back programme. In the last period, between 4 June 2019 and 7 June 2019, Van Lanschot Kempen repurchased 24,650 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares) at an average price of €20.40 per share - a total amount of €502,756.



A total of 370,000 shares have been repurchased under the programme at an average price of €21.49 per share, representing a total amount of €7,952,087.



The programme was announced on 21 February 2019. The repurchased shares will be used to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under existing remuneration policies and share plans.



More information, including a detailed overview of all repurchase transactions under this programme, is available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

