EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 7

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Tom Walker, a non-executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Lowland Investment Company plc with effect from 1 July 2019 and will also be appointed as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 29 July 2019.

7 June 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


