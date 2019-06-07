EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, June 7
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Tom Walker, a non-executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Lowland Investment Company plc with effect from 1 July 2019 and will also be appointed as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 29 July 2019.
7 June 2019
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF