France's railway reform act of June 2018 calls for combining the three current EPICs (French state-owned entities)-SNCF (Paris:MLSNP), SNCF Mobilités, and SNCF Réseau-and their subsidiaries into a single, publicly owned rail transport and mobility group.

New legal structure and impact on debt-SNCF Mobilités

On 1 January 2020, SNCF Mobilités EPIC will merge with and absorb what is now SNCF EPIC and become SNCF SA, a holding company. At the same time, SNCF SA's operational business will be transferred to SNCF Voyageurs SA, which will combine passenger operations and rolling stock activities of the former SNCF Mobilités EPIC. Thus, at 1 January 2020, SNCF Group will consist of a holding company, SNCF SA, which will itself have several subsidiaries, including SNCF Voyageurs SA and SNCF Réseau SA.

As a result, from 1 January 2020 the bond debt of the former SNCF Mobilités EPIC will be held by SNCF SA.

New financing policy and impact on debt-SNCF Réseau

SNCF SA, the new group's parent company, will provide strategic and financial leadership for the combined group under the independence requirements governing infrastructure managers.

As part of the reform, SNCF Group will change its financing policy. Effective 1 January 2020, SNCF SA will act as the Group's sole issuer on financial markets, entrusted with raising financing for the entire Group.

Exceptionally and for operational reasons linked to the deployment of a single issuance system, for a transitional period that will not extent beyond 30 June 2020, SNCF Réseau SA will be able to continue to raise its own funding on the capital markets.

Lastly, in accordance with the Group's commitments, SNCF Réseau's outstanding debt at 30 June 2020 will remain on SNCF Réseau SA's balance sheet after this date. There are no plans to transfer this outstanding debt to SNCF SA or any other Group entity.

SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités urge all interested parties, including their bond investors, to monitor developments affecting SNCF Group.

