Quinton Oswald Vero Beach Recently Nominated For Medical Award

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Quinton Oswald of Vero Beach was recently nominated for Florida's prestigious 2019 Medical Award. As an industry leader in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, he worked for a myriad of high-end global biotech firms. In fact, Quinton has over three decades of extensive industry experience in these fields. As a visionary and luminary, his knowledge and expertise have helped forge medical advancements in several countries.

Quinton Oswald Vero Beach has also helped pharmaceutical and ophthalmic brands secure brand validity and success. In honor of these achievements in these sectors, Florida has presented him the Medical Award for his commitment to excellence in medical research and global health.

Quinton was born and raised in South Africa. He also studied there and entered the pharmaceutical realm with the South African division of Bristol Myers. Quinton even played a key role in the merger of Bristol Myers with Squibb.

In 1993, he moved to the United States to pursue other interests in the pharmaceuticals industry. His expertise and experience led him to work for a number of industry giants: Novartis, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, SARcode Bioscience, and Genentech.

Mr. Oswald rose the position of Senior VP at Novartis. He also served as the Head of the company's Ophthalmic Division. Quinton held the position of CEO at SARcode Bioscience and was instrumental in the clinical development of Xiidra -- an ophthalmic solution for treating dry eye diseases and disorders. Oswald also served as VP and Business Unit Head at Genentech where he led up the Tissue Growth and Repair Endeavor division. He even helped promote the commercial visibility and viability of Lucentis.

Quinton Oswald of Vero Beach has helmed numerous projects in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. In fact, he is a seasoned and reputable figure that has heavily contributed to these niches in various roles. From President of Asia, Middle East, and Africa, to Head of Global Marketing and Sales Operations, Quinton has worn many shoes throughout his illustrious career. He also headed up divisions in Canada and Latin America while serving as CEO and SVP for high-end companies.

Quinton retired in December 2018 after a successful career in pharmaceuticals. However, his last endeavor was serving as CEO for Notal Vision -- an Internet-based company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) telemedicine. Over the years, Mr. Oswald has built lasting friendships and influencer networks. This includes interaction and collaboration with opinion leaders, along with learning from fellow peers and helping the world as a whole.

Quinton learned a lot about the front of the eye during his time with SARcode. He worked with leading biotech specialists, as well as pharmaceutical developers and experts. Similarly, Quinton was able to create plans that helped improve the delivery of eye care while propelling SARcode to new heights in the industry. Along with his highly-dedicated team, he formed a professional group of opinion leaders in dry eye treatments. The research and development spanned 12 months which also positioned SARcode as a global leader in this area.

With a wealth of knowledge and experience, Quinton Oswald Florida still generates ideas and strategies about global health improvements. He also advises international companies on growth and success in these challenging and changing fields. As an entrepreneur, Quinton is very excited about the future.

In fact, he believes the merger of intellectual curiosity with today's technologies is a great foundation for medical research and growth. This is why he continues to invest in knowledge, as well as AI technologies for effective patient care and home-based health monitoring.

The prestigious Florida Medical Award honors Quinton Charles Oswald Vero Beach for taking medicine and pharmaceuticals to new heights. For his past and present work, this Award speaks volumes about Quinton's commitment to thought, ideas, and implementation for a better and healthier world.

