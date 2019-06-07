Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Tuesday, June 11. A discussion with Richard Mayfield, Walmart International executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the "Events" link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. EDT). A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

