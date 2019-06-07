The Investor Academy: Sean Jordan Helps 50,000 Individuals Quit Their 9-5 With His Online Day-Trading Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Sean Jordan is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of The Investor Academy, an online day trading academy that currently has helped over 50,000 students achieve financial success day trading in the Forex market.

The young entrepreneur has been a full-time Forex trader for 7 years and currently has 9 years of overall investing experience in the financial markets.

"We were really looking to expedite the learning curve for brand new students when it comes to investing in the Forex markets. Over the years me and the rest of our team have made almost every mistake that you can think of when day trading Forex and we've built a system that gives our students a complete road map on how to create a full-time income from home by trading Forex."

The Investor Academy

The Investor Academy is actively known as one of the largest and fastest growing Forex educational platforms in the world. Sean Jordan is the co-founder of the educational giant and serves as one of the academy's professional traders.

With over 50,000 students to date, the academy is seeking to double the student base and reach 100,000 students by 2020.

"What makes our company's platform so unique is the amount of support we give our students. We do believe our video-based training is one of the best Forex training platforms in the world, but the reason our students have been so successful is because we knew that in order to get our students up to speed, we needed to provide them with more than just video-based training. We added weekly webinars, a live trade room, and a Forex signal service to our platform and gave our students the hands-on education that they needed to become independent and full-time Forex traders."

What is Forex?

The Forex market, also called the "currency" or "foreign exchange" market, is the most liquid market in the world, yielding over 250 times more than the trading volume of the stock market. Most people in the United States are unaware of the size of this market due to its popularity in the eastern part of the world.

The Forex market is one of the only markets that allows regular consumers to be able to jump in and create a full-time income for themselves, while only needing a lap-top and WiFi connection. Due to the enormous size of the market and innovative technology, retail traders can now easily access the markets and start trading with as little as $100.

10 years ago, you had to work for a big bank to be able to access the markets but over the last few years technology has expanded and the opportunity to create a full-time income from home by day trading Forex is available to almost anyone.

About Sean Jordan

Sean Jordan is a serial entrepreneur out of the Los Angeles area that has nearly a decade of investing experience in the financial markets. After almost 5 years of being a full-time day trader, the entrepreneur began teaching this skill set to his peers and eventually brought The Investor Academy to the market to help other individuals follow suit in mastering the art of trading Forex.

