Web Presence: Dr. Eugenio Galindo Celebrates National Cancer Survivors Day

MISSION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / Earlier this month, Dr. Eugenio Galindo and McAllen Oncology celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day from the cancer center's all-new, state-of-the-art facility in the South Texas, Rio Grande Valley area city of McAllen. Here, the oncology specialist reveals more about the annual event, held each June to celebrate, inspire, and support cancer survivors and those recently diagnosed with the disease.

"National Cancer Survivors Day is a celebration for those who've survived cancer, an inspiration for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of support for families, and an outreach to the community," reveals Dr. Galindo, an experienced and widely regarded oncologist serving the Rio Grande Valley area of South Texas for almost 30 years. "The day is meant," he continues, "to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality."

National Cancer Survivors Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in June, primarily and predominantly by residents of the United States, although efforts are being made to grow the day's popularity in other countries around the world. These include Canada, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad, Tobago, Italy, India, Malaysia, Australia, and South Africa, among others.

The inaugural National Cancer Survivors Day was held in 1988. "Ever since then, local towns and cities, hospitals, and support groups have hosted events and celebrations each year on the first Sunday of June," Dr. Galindo reveals.

Celebrations, he says, can include carnivals, parades, contests, art exhibitions, and testimonies honoring local cancer survivors. Dr. Galindo and his team recognized this year's National Cancer Survivors Day at McAllen Oncology's brand new cancer center, first unveiled to patients and their families earlier this year. The state-of-the-art facility boasts an innovative community infusion center, private suites, a diagnostic imaging center, its own laboratory, and more.

Dr. Galindo has recently marked both Oral Cancer Awareness Month, in April, and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, in May. "Next month, July plays host to Sarcoma Awareness Week," adds the oncology specialist, wrapping up, "while September, a little later in the year, marks awareness initiatives for childhood and gynecologic cancers, Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, and thyroid and prostate cancer."

National Cancer Survivors Day is a service of the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. To find out more, please head https://www.ncsd.org/about-us.

Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an experienced physician specializing in oncology, certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Galindo has served in the Rio Grande Valley area for almost three decades and is an active participant in bringing the latest in cancer treatment and screening to the southernmost tip of South Texas. Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Galindo has also authored several influential medical publications on the subject of oncology. For the latest from Dr. Eugenio Galindo and McAllen Oncology, visit https://www.facebook.com/McAllenOncology/.

