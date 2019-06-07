Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2019 / The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 66% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:
Election of Directors
Votes for
% for
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Nolan Watson
76,855,018
99.49%
390,467
0.51%
David Awram
76,267,272
98.73%
978,213
1.27%
David E. De Witt
76,456,584
98.98%
788,901
1.02%
Andrew T. Swarthout
76,451,901
98.97%
793,584
1.03%
John P.A. Budreski
75,272,888
97.45%
1,972,597
2.55%
Mary L. Little
76,504,220
99.04%
741,265
0.96%
Vera Kobalia
75,354,185
97.55%
1,891,300
2.45%
ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES
Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 188 royalties, of which 21 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.
