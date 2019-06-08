Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Biotechnologies Inc's Krystal Laferriere Sits on Panel at Lift & Co Expo Consumer Weekend

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (US OTC; VIRFF) the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis is pleased to announce that the Company will take part in a panel discussion at the Lift & Co. Expo Consumer Weekend on June 9th in Toronto.

Krystal Laferriere, Marketing Manager Experion Wellness, will sit on a panel with industry heavyweights such as Dr. Ira Price, Assistant Clinical Professor Emergency Medicine at McMaster University, and NextLeaf Solutions CEO, Paul Pedersen. The panel discussion will take place at the Expo Consumer Weekend on Sunday June 9th at 2:20pm to 3:00pm EST on Cannabis, Clarity & Wellness - New and Overdue Treatments and Therapies.

CEO Jay Garnett commented "We are excited to have Krystal be a key contributor and presenter at the upcoming Lift & Co Expo. Krystal is Experion's ambassador, a trusted and resonant voice in the medical Cannabis space. Krystal has fostered a large following on social media primarily because of her personal struggles with Crohn's disease and her ultimate discovery of cannabis as a therapy. Having Krystal as Experion's Cannabis Wellness Expert spearheading cannabis education, marketing and brand ambassadorship, enables Experion to have an authentic voice as we position Experion to be a dominant producer of a wide spectrum of cannabis products in the near future."

We invite all attendess of the Lift & Co Expo to join us on Sunday, June 9th at 2:20 pm to 3:00 pm.

CEO Jay Garnett further commented "We are excited about the many ways our products can enhance wellness, helping people sleep better and alleviating a range of chronic conditions. We are proud of our progress in the pain management field, particularly with our two-piece pill. It is the only cannabis product in Canada to have reached stage three clinical trials for post-operative pain relief."

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) is a cannabis-focused technology and media company that monetizes a platform of advertising solutions, events, and data insights to enable cannabis businesses to better understand, target and ultimately monetize cannabis consumers. Lift & Co. operates a leading product-comparison resource of federally regulated cannabis products; provides customized marketing solutions and data-backed insights into consumer and product trends; and connects businesses and consumers through its digital platform, and at its leading events, the Retail Tradeshows, the Lift & Co. Expos and the Canadian Cannabis Awards. The Lift & Co. Cannabis Retail Training Certification, developed in an exclusive partnership with MADD Canada, is available to both government and private clients. Learn more at lift.co .

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc., together with one of its directors and several other named defendants were named in a civil claim filed by an ex-CEO of Viridium, Stephen Serenas. Mr. Serenas is seeking damages among other remedies, for breach of contract and wrongful dismissal for his employment as CEO of Viridium in the form of 10,270,437 shares of Viridium, or, alternatively, $5,546,035 as cash in lieu of the shares; in addition to 149,625 restricted stock units fully vested in Viridium. Management considers this claim to be without merit and both Viridium and Experion intend to vigorously defend the action.

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

For further information, please visit the Company's www.viridiumpacific.com or contact:

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

www.viridiumpacific.com

We invite all investors and other interested parties to join the Viridium portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://connects.digital/Viridium8.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

