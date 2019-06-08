Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse Operations

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") provides an update on its Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse operations. The Company has now been able to gain access to its wells and facilities in these areas, following the previously announced evacuation due to local wildfires. The Company continues to monitor the wildfire situation with local officials and is restarting operations today, ramping production back up in a safe and controlled manner in these areas to approximately 65,000 bbl/d over the next week or so, barring any changes in the current wildfire conditions. There has been no material impact due to the wildfires on Canadian Natural's total targeted June liquids production, as overall production volumes from these areas have, to a large extent, been mitigated by increased production from other producing areas that the Company had previously curtailed production levels to meet the Government of Alberta's mandatory June curtailment.



Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

