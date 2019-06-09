All the conditions are right for this health and tech stock: Well Health Technologies, symbol WELL.V. It is transitioning from a nano cap to small cap stock. It is one of the top investing opportunities of 2019, and it is one of the stocks we are adding as part of our plan to turn 10k Into 1 Million In 7 Years, a program that we have not launched yet to the public but that we are "dry running' before launching. Our method to turn 10k into 1M is based on 3 picks per year of which max 2 can be made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...