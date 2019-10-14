LuxInbound: LigneSante Making Cloud-based EHR Possible for Small to Large Practices

Software solutions which focus on the forward motion of humanity

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LigneSante today announced MyClinic will have a cost effective cloud-based EHR component. Many clinics are unaware of the advantages of storing electronic medical records in the cloud compared to local storage.

Numerous suppliers offer innovative solutions to improve communication, which also allows analysis, support, and quality care. Opting for cloud-based or locally stored tools is one of the most critical decisions a health provider can make. Because of this, knowing the challenges and opportunities offered by these types of systems is essential to determine which option best suits your clinical and financial needs.

"Our goal is to provide an incredibly secure and multifaceted EHR solution at a price point that even a one doctor practice can afford." - Jayson Lux, Co-founder

What Does it Mean to Store Electronic Medical Record in the Cloud?

According to the NIST, the cloud is a model that allows connected devices to have access to a network that offers a set of applications, servers, storage, and services over the Internet.

There are public, private, and hybrid clouds.

Public Clouds

A public cloud is available for multiple clients. Each can access the same hardware, services, and devices through an Internet connection.



Users pay a flat fee to access data and computer resources. The provider controls the configuration of the data architecture, the security, and the availability of the services.



The disadvantage of this cloud, although it is cheaper, is that it is more likely to suffer from problems related to data security.

Private Clouds

A private cloud belongs to an external service provider where users have access to a server that is not shared with other entities. The provider has control of the administration and maintenance of the cloud.



As a disadvantage, it could be said that maintenance can be costly for individual clinics.

Hybrid Clouds

Finally, hybrid clouds function as a combination of a public and a private cloud. Users store confidential data and applications in a private cloud and use the public cloud to manage high volume and low-risk information.

The Advantages of Storing Electronic Medical Records in the Cloud

In order to determine the benefits of storing Electronic Medical Records in the cloud; it is necessary to analyze the local storage model again.

For large organizations, which can store data, maintain servers, and pay upfront costs, local storage systems are a familiar and reliable option.

First, the local storage model gives them control over how and where data is stored. This level of control also allows them to customize the software to adapt it to their specific needs.

Also, local storage allows access to patient health records without the need for an Internet connection.

However, these benefits come with a price. Some organizations had to make an initial investment of 100 million dollars to implement their Electronic Medical Records locally.

How to Choose an Electronic Medical Records Software Which Suits Your Particular Needs

Medical organizations and clinics looking for a cost-effective Electronic Medical Records solution can opt for offers in the cloud.

Cloud-based solutions do not require a substantial initial investment or the hiring of IT personnel to maintain and control the infrastructure or data security.

LigneSante will offer cloud storage with maximum accessibility and security. Its professionals are responsible for 24-hour maintenance, and daily backups are made that are located at two different geographical points.

When choosing a local or cloud storage, this is the best option for a clinic or for other health providers.

LigneSante is currently available for a 90-day free trial. For more information visit https://lignesante.com/

