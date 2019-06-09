Internet Marketing Company: Bundling Insurance Services Will Help Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can save auto insurance money by bundling multiple policies.

One of the easiest ways for drivers to save money on car insurance is by bundling different types of policies. Bundling, also called multi-policy discount or multi-line discount, involves acquiring two or more policies from the same insurance company, for example, home insurance and car insurance.

Drivers benefit from the following advantages when they bundle multiple policies at one insurance company:

Get considerable discounts. Drivers that bundle at least three policies, can see their premium drop by 30%. Drivers that bundle only their home insurance and car insurance, will only get a 15% discount on their insurance.

Drivers can save time. By choosing to work with one insurance company, drivers will manage to save time by not having to deal with multiple insurance agents and by paying their bills only once at the same provider.

Drivers will work with one insurance agent. Drivers that choose to work with one insurance company, will have to deal with one insurance agent. This agent will get to know the policyholder and their insurance needs, so they can be properly advised.

"Bundling policies will help you save time and money," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

