KTM: KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH, a subsidiary of KTM AG, has increased its stake in Motorcycle Distributors Australia Pty Ltd from 26% to 100%. With the full takeover of the shares, the sales subsidiaries in Australia - Butmac Pty Ltd for the brand KTM and HQVA Pty Ltd for the brand Husqvarna - as well as in New Zealand - KTM Motorcycle Distributors NZ - become wholly owned subsidiaries of the KTM-Group and strengthened its presence in Australia and New Zealand. Since 1994, Butmac Pty Ltd has been the exclusive importer and distributor of KTM for the Australian and New Zealand market.In recent years the brands Husqvarna Motorcycles and WP Suspension were added to the portfolio. Now selling more than 10,000 KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle units combined, the Australian and New Zealand ...

