Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo today became the inaugural winner of the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy at the UEFA Nations League Finals, staged in his home country. Ronaldo, the local hero regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, netted three goals in the first ever edition of the tournament finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy by Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto after scoring three goals at the UEFA Nations League Finals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ronaldo's hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was enough to make him outright top scorer. Gonçalo Guedes, also from Portugal, picked up the Silver trophy with one goal and an assist, ahead of England's Marcus Rashford, who also scored one goal.

"Congratulations to Cristiano for adding the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy to his collection," said Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Financial Services Group, the operator of Alipay, who presented the trophy to Ronaldo at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday. "We've been inspired by the passion for football and digital experiences that we've seen over the past week in Portugal. We look forward to promoting further integration between football and technology in our partnership with UEFA, bringing more fun, energy and inclusion to the game."

In November 2018, Alipay became UEFA's Official Global Payment Partner, Official Global Digital Wallet and Official Global FinTech Partner, for men's national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League Finals. Alipay is operated by Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate company of Alibaba Group Holding.

