Money Metals Exchange: National Precious Metals Dealer Offers Sound Money Scholarships to Deserving Students

The Sound Money Scholarship is the First Gold-Backed Scholarship in Modern Day Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / A national precious-metals dealer is teaming up with a sound money policy group to help students pay for the ever-increasing costs of college.

Money Metals Exchange has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the Sound Money Scholarship - the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era. Starting in 2016, these organizations have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold (currently worth more than $130,000) to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

The Sound Money Scholarship is open to high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students with an interest in economics, specifically the tradition of the Austrian school. Applicants do not have to be economics majors to be eligible to receive this scholarship.

Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League also announced this year's blue-ribbon panel of judges:

Jacob G. Hornberger is founder and president of The Future of Freedom Foundation. He received his B.A. in economics from Virginia Military Institute and his law degree from the University of Texas. Previously, he practiced law and was an adjunct professor at the University of Dallas, where he taught law and economics.

Dr. Karl-Friedrich Israel holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Angers, France, where he also worked as a lecturer from 2016 to 2018. He holds a M.Sc. in applied statistics from Oxford University, UK; a M.Sc. in applied mathematics from ENSAE ParisTech, France; as well as a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in economics from Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany.

John Tamny is director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks. He's also editor of RealClearMarkets.com and a senior economic adviser to Toreador Research and Trading. He received a B.A. in government from the University of Texas at Austin, and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

Andrew Moran is economics correspondent for LibertyNation.com. Previously he worked for Digital Journal and The Toronto Times. His work has been seen on CNS News, Mises Institute, ZeroHedge, and more.

In prior years, the Sound Money Scholarship has received entries from students attending more than 150 different schools in 42 states, five countries, and three continents.

The deadline to submit applications is September 30, 2019.

For more information, please visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.

About Sound Money Defense League:

Sound Money Defense League is a public policy group working nationally to promote sound money across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.soundmoneydefense.org/.

About Money Metals Exchange:

Money Metals Exchange-a national precious-metals retailer recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global-ratings group-buys, sells, and securely stores physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

