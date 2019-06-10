Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) on June 10, 2019. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to material information announcement. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.