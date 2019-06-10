Serinus Energy plc: Serinus Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Serinus Energy PLC Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Judicael Tinss as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Mr. Tinss has eighteen years of experience in reservoir management and business development within the international exploration and production sphere, including the United States, West Africa, Middle East and Europe. He holds a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University, a Master of Geoscience from Institut Français du Pétrole et des Moteurs, Rueil-Malmaison, France, and Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado.

Serinus is very pleased to welcome Mr. Tinss to the Company and looks forward to his valuable contributions in managing the Company's operations and implementing the Company's strategic plan to grow and enhance shareholder value.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

