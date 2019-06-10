Regulatory News:

Air Liquide China announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell to its client Fujian Shenyuan New Materials Co. Ltd, its subsidiary Air Liquide Fuzhou Co. Ltd. which owns and operates the integrated gas complex in Fujian (Southeast China).

This transaction will reinforce the ability of Air Liquide to invest in its main industrial basins, including in China, and to focus on other high potential activities. This decision is also in line with Air Liquide's climate objectives.

This transaction will have a limited unfavorable one-off impact on 1st half 2019 net profit, the full year guidance being maintained.

This transaction between Air Liquide China and Highsun Holding Group parent company of Fujian Shenyuan is expected to close in Q3 2019, subject to closing conditions.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

