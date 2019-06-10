Moody's Analytics has announced the launch of the Certification of Professional Competence in Mortgage Lending in Hungary, in collaboration with the Budapest Institute of Banking (BIB) and the International Training Center for Bankers (ITCB).

The certification program meets the requirements of the European Parliament and Council Directive on Mortgage Credit. The objective of the mandate is to ensure a minimum standard of competency and ethics among mortgage lenders, specifically applicable to the following roles:

- Bank professionals in the front, middle and back office engaged in residential mortgage lending (for example, product design, underwriting, administration and management, as well as selling)

- Mortgage brokers who propose, offer, and/or sell residential mortgages

- Managers of employees listed above

- Individuals aspiring to work in any position related to the Hungarian mortgage market

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, the program is designed to elevate the consultative skills of lending professionals and help them become responsible advisers to their customers, in line with the objectives of Hungarian banks and the evolving expectations of the market.

The program delivers a modern learning experience by using advanced technology to personalize the learning and expedite the impact while minimizing the workload for those who already possess the required skills.

Gergely Fábián, Chief Executive Officer of BIB, noted, "We are delighted to work with Moody's Analytics and to bring their educational framework and professional knowledge in mortgage lending to Hungary. The program aims to instill best practices in lending for mortgage lenders in the Hungarian Banking industry."

Béla Öcsi,Chief Executive Officer of the ITCB, added, "The innovative Credit Coach framework from Moody's Analytics brings an enhanced learning experience for all participants. We are pleased to be able to deliver substantial value to the local banking sector through the collaboration with BIB and Moody's Analytics."

"We are honored to collaborate with the BIB and ITCB to deliver a program that represents the highest standards in international credit practices, adapted to the unique context of the Hungarian banking industry," added Ari Lehavi, Executive Director at Moody's Analytics. "We look forward to supporting similar institutes across the region in their goal of addressing the certification requirements of the European Mortgage Credit Directive, as applicable in their local market."

Moody's Analytics recently collaborated with the Hellenic Banking Institute to offer the Certification of Professional Competence in Mortgage Lending program in Greece.

Click here to learn more about Moody's Analytics Learning Solutions, including Credit Coach.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.

About the Budapest Institute of Banking

The foundation of the Budapest Institute of Banking (BIB) is rooted in the matching of market needs with the social responsibility objectives of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (the Central Bank of Hungary) and the Budapest Stock Exchange.

A modern education centre has been created where up-to-date knowledge is transferred in the form of experience-based learning. Forms of edutainment are an integral part of the teaching methodology. Covering the entire operational range of the banking, financial, and insurance sector, the courses grant the opportunity to participants, from experts to top managers, to gain cutting-edge knowledge and to discover professional development opportunities.

The BIB aims to train experts who will be able to address the challenges of the future.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.bib-edu.hu/en.

About International Training Center for Bankers (ITCB)

Founded 30 years ago, ITCB has been providing quality financial education and specialized risk consultancy services for the banking sector in Hungary, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Building on its long track record and synergies between advisory and training, ITCB's current offering focuses on tailor-made case study-driven banking seminars, e-learning courses and financial simulations. For more information about ITCB, visit our website.

