Combining Stellar Sound with a Sleek Look and Uncompromised Comfort, the Versatile A50 Wireless Headset is Designed for the Ultimate Gaming Experience

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, today revealed the 4th Generation of the studio's critically acclaimed and best-selling ASTRO A50 Wireless Base Station. Designed and professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade performance, the ASTRO A50 Wireless Base Station features a host of improvements to audio performance, wireless range, docking and charging, mic clarity and more, delivering an immersive gaming experience.

"The A50 remains one of the most popular headsets on the market today due to its outstanding audio fidelity, exceptional comfort and durability, unmatched connectivity and upgradeability and more," said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing ASTRO Gaming. "Our new A50 improves upon all these features, providing gamers with inspired technology that enables them to perform at their best."

Enhancements to Legendary Sound and Performance

Developed and designed with professional gamers, including content creators, streamers and game developers, the ASTRO A50 Wireless Base Station is engineered to provide the highest quality sound and most immersive audio experience. ASTRO Audio V2 brings the latest audio technologies to the new A50 headset, with new drivers, new wireless radio technology, and the ability to customize your sound profile through the ASTRO Command Center (ACC) software. The 4th Generation A50 is also optimized for Spatial audio solutions like Dolby ATMOS.

The all-new Base Station provides clear, low-latency voice communication, while making headset pairing and charging simple. The ACC software allows gamers and streamers to tune every input and output parameter of the A50 precisely for their specific setup. For even more control and convenience, ASTRO's integrated MixAmp technology is built into the headset, allowing for the adjustment of audio levels such as Master Volume and Game to Voice Balancing for the optimal mix. Gamers can further tweak the levels of each audio source to achieve the best experience.

Engineered for Marathon Gaming Sessions

The ASTR0 A50 is designed to be highly adjustable and comfortable to allow you to game for hours. Gamers can upgrade the ASTRO A50 headset with the optional ASTRO A50 Mod Kit for improved comfort, style, and noise isolation. The A50 Mod Kit includes a leatherette headband and leather ear cushions that can be conveniently swapped with the original cushions and headband for additional noise-isolation and comfort.

Giving Gamers Total Control

The free ACC software gives players complete control over their audio experience, including voice communication and game audio settings, so you can customize your audio preferences to your specific needs. For streamers, ACC software provides complete control over the audio mix through the Stream output.

ASTRO also offers three customizable EQ mode presets -- ASTRO, tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO, tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; and STUDIO, neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music. Users can create, customize, save, and share EQ profiles to suit any listening experience or environment. ACC software is available for Xbox One, Windows and iOS.

Pricing and Availability

The ASTRO A50 Wireless Base Station for Xbox One/PC and PS4/PC are available for pre-order now for $299.99 from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in the summer of 2019. To learn more about the new ASTRO A50 Wireless Base Station click here.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360, along with Alienware and HP Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric "tech-life" products that support this rapidly growing community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

