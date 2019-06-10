SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household NO. 083/19

In light of Europe's Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) opinion SCCS/1510/13 and meeting minutes of the 7th Plenary Meeting of the SCCS dated June 21-22, 2018, due to a lack of available data, the safety of 2-Chloro-p-Phenylenediamine, including its sulfate and dihydrochloride salts, could not be concluded in oxidative hair dye for eyebrows and eyelashes. Because of even higher exposure in hair coloring products on the head, there is also a potential risk to human health in hair dye products.

The European Commission has therefore adopted the opinion and bans the use of 2-Chloro-p-Phenylenediamine, including its sulfate and dihydrochloride salts in hair dye products, including eyebrow dye products, and in eyelash dye products. This Regulation shall enter into force on May 22, 2019.

Annex Reference number Substance identification Restrictions Chemical name/INN CAS number EC number II 1384 2-chlorobenzene-1,4-diamine (2-chloro-p-Phenylenediamine), its sulfate and dihydrochloride salts when used as a substance in hair dye products, including eyebrow dye products, and eyelash dye products 615-66-7 61702-44-1 (sulfate) 615-46-3(dihydrochloride) 210-441-2 262-915-3 210-427-6 Banned

From November 22, 2019, hair dye products, including eyebrow dye products and eyelash dye products containing those substances shall not be placed on the Union market

From February 22, 2020, hair dye products, including eyebrow dye products and eyelash dye products containing those substances shall not be made available on the Union market

Next step

Cosmetic industry who produce, supply or market hair coloring products shall check if existing products contain 2-chlorobenzene-1,4-diamine (2-chloro-p-Phenylenediamine), its sulfate and dihydrochloride salts as an ingredient.

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection, auditing and consulting services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state of the art laboratories offer custom-made solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements.

Footer

1. COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2019/681 of 30 April 2019 amending Annex II to Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council on cosmetic products (https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=1557135448103&uri=CELEX:32019R0681)

2. SCCS/1510/13, Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) Opinion on 2-Chloro-p-phenylenediamine COLIPA n°A8 adopted on 19 September 2013 (https://ec.europa.eu/health/scientific_committees/consumer_safety/docs/sccs_o_139.pdf)

3. Meeting minutes, 7th Plenary Meeting of SCCS dated 21-22 June 2018 (https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/scientific_committees/consumer_safety/docs/sccs2016_mi_plenary_07_en.pdf)

For enquiries, please contact:

Queenie TSE

Assistant Technical Service Manager

t: 852 2765 3672

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (https://www.sgs.com/en/newsletters/global/safeguards-and-product-recalls)!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (https://www.sgs.com/en/publications/consumer-compact)