Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures Capital Markets Day, June 13, 2019

Vostok New Ventures is pleased to announce the final schedule for its Capital Markets Day to be held in London on Thursday June 13, 2019.

The event will focus on a selection of Vostok New Ventures' portfolio companies including BlaBlaCar, Babylon Health, Gett and Voi Technology. The event is scheduled to start at 14.00 London time.

Per Brilioth, Vostok New Ventures' Managing Director will hold a short introduction followed by presentations by representatives from each portfolio company.

Agenda:

14.00-14.45 BlaBlaCar, presented by Nicolas Brusson, Co-founder and CEO

14.45-15.30 Babylon Health, presented by Charlie Steel, Chief Financial Officer,

Saurabh Johri, Chief Science Office and Dr Mobasher Butt, Chief Medical Officer.

Break

16.00-16.45 Gett, presented by Dave Waiser, Co-founder and CEO

16.45-17.30 Voi Technology, presented by Fredrik Hjelm Co-founder and CEO

The event and presentations will be broadcasted via a live webcast, which will be available at www.vostoknewventures.com.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.