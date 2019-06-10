SEOUL, KOREA, June 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced it will showcase the new FAP30-compliant BioMini Slim 3 fingerprint scanner, at SDW2019 in London, UK on 11 - 13 June 2019.Suprema ID's new FAP30 fingerprint scanner comes in a robust IP65-rated dust and waterproof structure with the ultra-slim optical sensor featuring its proprietary advanced LFD (Live Fingerprint Detection) technology to prevent spoofing frauds. Moreover, Suprema ID's new FAP300-compliant fingerprint scanner will maintain the highest standards of FBI PIV/FIPS201 and mobile ID FAP30 certifications, and enable users to capture high quality fingerprints under harsh environments and under direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX."The new Suprema ID's FAP30-compliant fingerprint scanner has been designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint authentication performance over dynamic environments such as outdoor and mobile situations. At Suprema ID, our commitment is to provide the best product beyond market expectation with the highest user's convenience and security," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.At the show, Suprema ID will present full demonstrations of its BioMini series FBI-certified fingerprint authentication scanner as well as Suprema ID's new Android-compatible RealScan-G10 and RealScan-D scanners. To experience more on Suprema ID's products and solutions, please visit Suprema ID stand (Booth S107) at SDW2019 or book a meeting at www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.