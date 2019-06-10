Chief Technology Officer Loren Larsen to Present on "Talent Identification and Management in the AI Age" and IO Psychologist Tom Cornell will Present on "Algorithmic HR: Insights and Data"

HireVue is showcasing its comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions at CogX 2019 the world's leading AI festival in King's Cross, London during 10 12 June.

HireVue is sponsoring the Future of Work and Education Stage, which will host thought leaders, technology developers, HR professionals, and academics to discuss how AI is shaping how we work and learn and will do so in the near future. Presentations by HireVue include:

Loren Larsen, Chief Technology Officer at HireVue will be on stage to discuss Talent Identification and Management in the AI Age: Ethics and Bias, Oh My on 10 June at 10:20 a.m.

on 10 June at 10:20 a.m. Tom Cornell, Industrial/Organizational Psychologist will be on stage to discuss Algorithmic HR: Insights and Data on 10 June at 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, HireVue is a finalist for the 'Best AI Product in HR' at this year'sCogX Innovation Awards. The awards gala will be held on the evening of 10 June, where HireVue's Loren Larsen will also present the award for 'Outstanding Achievement in the Field of AI Ethics.'

"CogX has quickly become the most prominent AI event in the calendar year and we're thrilled to be a part of it. It's not only an opportunity to showcase the very best in ethical AI innovation, but a critical moment for organizations across multiple sectors to come together to address industry issues and concerns," said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. "We've always been committed to setting an example with industry best practices, and the ethical development of AI is one of our core values. We're looking forward to exploring this further with audiences at CogX."

HireVue has experienced a year of solid growth and significant milestones in the past 12 months, including:

Consistent growth of around 30 percent year over year

The integration of game-based cognitive assessments from MindX, a London-based company that HireVue acquired in May 2018, into its comprehensive video interviewing and pre-hire assessments platform

Delivery of its 10 millionth interview worldwide only 18 months after achieving its 5 millionth interview

Achievement of FedRAMP authorization. HireVue also maintains SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications.

To learn more about how HireVue's AI-powered and game-based assessment solutions, visit stand #36 in the Expo area or pre-book a meetingwith the HireVue team.

For further details about CogX 2019, visit: https://cogx.co/

About HireVue

Across the globe, HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent with Hiring Intelligence and its HireVue Video Interviewing platform. Using a combination of validated industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive artificial intelligence, recruiting experts are hiring higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than eight million on-demand interviews for more than 700 customers worldwide, including over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Vodafone, Intel, Hilton, HealthSouth, Qantas and Carnival Cruise Lines. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

