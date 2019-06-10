Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate, today announced that it has received its insurance license in France, established a new office in Paris, and appointed François-Xavier d'Huart as Country Manager.

"We are pleased to continue our strategic expansion in Europe, with our new office in France and François-Xavier leading our efforts to bring BHSI's underwriting and claims acumen, financial strength, and long-term focus to the French market," said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI in Europe and the UK. "François-Xavier brings extensive experience to BHSI, and I am so pleased to have him at the helm as we build our product line and team in Paris."

Beginning immediately, BHSI is underwriting property, casualty, and executive professional lines in France. The company expects to launch several other products in France in the months ahead.

François-Xavier comes to BHSI with 15 years of industry experience. He was most recently Head of Client and Broker Management for France at AXA XL (previously XL Catlin). Before that he was Chief Executive Officer, Office Lyonnais d'Assurances and Interassur, at SATEC, and Head of Marine Cargo Hull for Asia at AXA Asia.

François-Xavier holds a master's degree in Engineering from SUPELEC and a master's degree in Economics and Management from the IFP School. He received his actuarial degree from Centre d'Etudes Actuarielles.

BHSI's Paris office is located at 88 92 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

François-Xavier can be reached +33 (0)6 72 28 24 30, or via email at francois-xavier.dhuart@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHILL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

