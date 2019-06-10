Palletizer Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Buhler Holding AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA, American-Newlong, BEUMER, & Fanuc Corporation: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Palletizer Market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand from various industries. Palletizer is a machine used in industries for stacking products and goods into a pallet. They eliminate the time and expenses required for manual placing of boxes and goods on the pallets. They are widely used in industries, such as manufacturing, processing, shipping, and automotive and can effectively carry goods at high elevation. The modern robotic palletizers can potentially lift products from an autonomous conveyor and places it over the pallet. Besides this, palletizers offer versatility, speed, footprint, maintenance, and lowers the risk of labor injury.

Palletizer market is driven by easy usage and management along with high efficiency in operation, improvements in technology, and development in supply chain processes with the help of palletizing systems, high demand from food and beverage industry, constant innovations in the systems, and increasing awareness among the untapped areas of developing economies. Furthermore, achievement of operational excellence and time saving factors of these systems is also fueling the palletizer market. Nonetheless, significance of maintenance cost is restraining the market growth.

Mature HMI (Human-Machine Interface) controls, appearance of the palletizers, and increase in demand from end-users is trending the market. High demand from end users is compelling the market players to develop advanced systems.

Technological advancements coupled with increasing focus of conglomerates on improving the operational efficiencies, enhancing supply chain process with the help of these systems is trending in the market. Universal Robots (UR), a key player in the market, launched a rationalized palletizer with collaborative design. This system not only allows safe and intuitively interface to the operator, but the system also reduces footprint by 60%, that is required for a similar equipment with the help of enhanced conventional robotic technology for fencing. The manufacturer is also expected to launch a new palletizer, featuring UR10e cobot integrated with graphic software for basic pallet building. This mobile system eliminates written code to program and is readily available to work in few minutes.

The major players in the palletizer market include Columbia Machine, Inc., KUKA, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Adept Technology Pvt Ltd., Ouellette Machinery Systems, A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, BEUMER GROUP, American-Newlong, Inc., and Arrowhead Systems Inc.

The 'Global Palletizer Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of palletizer industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading palletizer producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for palletizer. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global palletizer market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Key Vendors

Buhler Holding AG



Yaskawa Electric Corporation



Delkor Systems, Inc



FlexLink AB



Fanuc Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report

Analysis of the palletizer market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on palletizer including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

