Diamond Vision: New Jersey Lasik Surgeon Dr. Steven W. Stetson Returns to Paramus for Patient Surgeries

Dr. Stetson, Who is Medical Director of Diamond Vision, is Again Seeing Patients and Performing Surgery at the Paramus Office

PARAMUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Dr. Steven W. Stetson, a highly experienced New Jersey Lasik surgeon, is pleased to announce that he is returning to Paramus to consult with patients and conduct surgeries at Diamond Vision.

To learn more about Diamond Vision and the ophthalmic services that they offer, please visit https://diamondvision.com/lasik-paramus-nj-laser-eye-surgery-in-paramus-new-jersey/.

As a spokesperson noted, Dr. Stetson, who is the Medical Director of Diamond Vision, is looking forward to seeing patients and performing surgeries at the Paramus office. With more than 65,000 refractive surgeries under his medical belt, including IntraLase, Lasik, PRK, inlays for near vision, implantable contact lenses and cutting edge cataract surgery, Dr. Stetson is highly qualified to work with patients who are hoping to improve their vision. During his time in the Air Force, Dr. Stetson served as an officer and was also appointed Chief of the highly prestigious US Air Force Academy Laser Eye Center. There, Dr. Stetson restored vision to US war fighters, top pilots, and even four-star generals. "Under Dr Stetson's direction, the US Air Force Academy Laser eye clinic supported the highest surgical volume and best outcomes among all the USAF laser eye clinics," the spokesperson noted, adding that Dr. Stetson was the first surgeon to perform Lasik on active duty US Air Force personnel. Now, through his work at Diamond Vision, Dr. Stetson brings this same standard of excellence and precision, honed over the years, to patients of northern New Jersey and the tri-state area. Diamond Vision's clinics in Paramus NJ and Manhattan feature the latest diagnostics to identify and treat all vision related issues involving the front of the eye; this includes nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, presbyopia, which is a need for reading glasses, cataracts, and dry eye. As a dry eye center of excellence, Diamond Vision utilizes cutting edge gland imaging and tear testing to determine the root cause of dry eye, and features custom made eye pillow products as well as Lipiflow and NuLids technology to treat and improve patient's dry eye painlessly. About Diamond Vision: At Diamond Vision, they are the LASIK eye surgery NJ specialists. Their award-winning LASIK eye surgeons provide the best of the best in corrective vision procedures. As a leading laser eye surgery center, they have helped thousands of Paramus NJ patients take back their vision. For more information, please visit https://diamondvision.com. Diamond Vision 1 Kalisa Way, Suite 209 Paramus, NJ 07652 Contact: Catherine Bruno info@diamondvision.com (201) 340-6938 SOURCE: Diamond Vision

