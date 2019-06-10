sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,39 Euro		+0,016
+0,12 %
WKN: A1JPFB ISIN: JP3758190007 Ticker-Symbol: 7NX 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXON CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXON CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,111
13,76
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXON CO LTD
NEXON CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXON CO LTD13,39+0,12 %