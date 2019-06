ADMIE Holding started FY19 with a strong Q1 (IPTO's EBITDA +19% y-o-y). We increased FY20e DPS by 12% and made small changes to earnings forecasts (FY19e adjusted net income +5%). Despite the recent share price appreciation, the stock still trades at a large discount to both European regulated utilities and the implied equity regulated asset base (RAB).

