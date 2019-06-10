1 Weed Stock to Think AboutSince Florida legalized medicinal cannabis in 2016, the market has been flourishing. Among the marijuana companies operating in the Sunshine State, one deserves special attention: Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CNSX:TRUL, OTCMKTS:TCNNF).Like many cannabis companies, Trulieve is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. But that doesn't change the fact that the company is focused on the medical cannabis market in Florida. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Trulieve runs a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" cannabis business and is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...