Designing Digitally, Inc. Announced as a Top eLearning Content Provider for Microlearning 2019

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Designing Digitally, Inc. is honored to have been selected for the eLearning Industry's list of the Top eLearning Content Providers For Microlearning 2019. The eLearning Industry critiques companies in six areas for this award, including eLearning quality, customer reviews, expertise, niche specialization, industry innovation, and social responsibility. They evaluate the best firms in the business and use this list to help corporations determine the right eLearning development partner, stating "With lots of candidates delivering 100 percent potential, all creating a learner-centric approach which guarantees a better learning experience in less time, we believe we have managed to separate the wheat from the chaff. We have attempted to highlight who are the true masters of accessibility and flexibility in eLearning."

This is the first year this list has been published by the eLearning Industry and Designing Digitally, Inc. is proud to rank in the Top 10. Elizabeth Barger, a Project Manager at Designing Digitally, Inc., said, "I'm glad we're being credited for our company's efforts in Microlearning. This past year we've had some new partners who gave us the opportunity to show the benefits this learning approach truly has. We are excited to continue to help other companies improve training with our innovative Microlearning solutions."

Designing Digitally, Inc. creates various types of custom online learning solutions but believes the Microlearning projects they develop really help set them apart from traditional eLearning vendors. Andrew Hughes, President of the company, said "Being named on this list and making the Top 10 is a great achievement and I am proud of each member of our team. Everyone on the Designing Digitally team works with the same goal in mind; providing corporate training solutions that exceed expectations. It's an honor to be recognized by the eLearning Industry for all of our hard work."

About Designing Digitally, Inc.:

Designing Digitally, Inc. specializes in creating educational, engaging, and entertaining learning experiences that incorporate innovation, creativity, and gamification to enhance learner retention. The award-winning company offers a wide spectrum of solutions, including interactive custom eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning. All developments are tailored precisely to clients' individual needs.

