Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced the availability of two new modules optimized for the design of devices for LTE CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) networks. The two modules are the industry's first cost-effective LCC (leadless chip carrier) modules designed from the ground up to enable easy and massive deployment of IoT devices on private LTE CBRS networks. The modules can support a wide range of medium data rate applications-including industrial IoT and M2M devices, gateways, and broadband consumer devices-and the very small form factor LCC package enables easy mounting into small and thin devices or mini-PCI or M.2 NGFF carriers.

According to Mobile Experts, leading wireless ecosystem research company, "Key building blocks for the CBRS market have been solidified, which means the market is ready for a commercial rollout beyond trials," said Kyung Mun, analyst. "We expect a surge in small cell shipments between 2020 and 2023-an annual shipment of about 400,000 small cells and radio equipment revenue reaching over $900 million, and more than 550 million handsets, CPEs, and IoT devices cumulatively shipped during that time."

Sequans is a member of the CBRS Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to supporting the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service.

"As we near commercial launch, our members are demonstrating the wide scope of CBRS OnGo use cases," said Alan Ewing, executive director, CBRS Alliance. "Industrial IoT is proving to be one of the first applications for shared spectrum, and we are seeing a wealth of OnGo-enabled IoT devices coming into the market, enabled by companies like Sequans."

"We believe our new modules offer the industry's most highly-optimized cellular connectivity for CBRS network devices," said Didier Dutronc, Sequans' chief marketing officer. "The LCC packaging is a first, and in addition to the rich set of features, the modules share the same proven software architecture of Sequans' other LTE modules, thereby ensuring easy integration and fast time to market."

Sequans CBRS Modules Product Features

Available in two versions: CB610L for LTE Cat 6 CB410L for LTE Cat 4

All-in-one standalone module solutions

Easy integration into IoT, M2M, and broadband devices

3GPP Release 10

Small LCC (leadless chip carrier) package, 32 x 29 mm

Supports CBRS networks in USA on LTE band 48, and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43

Includes drivers for all major host operating systems

Includes comprehensive set of interfaces

The CB610L and CB41L modules are based on Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform, which is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications. Cassiopeia supports a frequency range from 170 MHz up to 3.8 GHz and highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also includes Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

