AptarGroup, Inc. today announced that it has acquired two leading pharmaceutical services companies, Nanopharm Ltd. and Gateway Analytical LLC, for a combined enterprise value of approximately $50 million. The acquisitions are part of Aptar's strategy to broaden its portfolio of services that support pharmaceutical and biotech customers to accelerate and derisk their complex product developments.

Both acquisitions bring complementary, value-added and differentiated analytical, testing and development services for all stages of drug development and commercialization. The expanded services platform will enable Aptar Pharma to collaborate earlier with customers to support their complex drug formulations and delivery requirements as they face increasingly competitive and regulated markets.

Nanopharm, located in Newport, UK, is a science-driven, leading provider of orally inhaled and nasal drug product design and development services. Gateway Analytical, located in Gibsonia, PA, provides industry-leading particulate detection and predictive analytical services to customers developing injectable medicines. The companies' results will be included in the Pharma segment and the transactions are not expected to be dilutive to Aptar's earnings in 2019.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented teams of Nanopharm and Gateway and their customers to Aptar Pharma," commented Gael Touya, President of Aptar Pharma. "Their expertise and capabilities will deepen our current range of services offered to customers who are developing and testing inhaled and injected medicines. This enables us to participate in a broader spectrum of the pre-clinical, clinical trial and market launch phases of drug development."

Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, stated, "These strategic investments further strengthen our best in class Pharma business and increase our ability to add to our long-term growth pipeline by adding depth to our service offerings. The expertise of two established leaders, Nanopharm, a leader in inhalation and nasal drug development services, and Gateway, a leader in particulate detection and analysis for the injectables market, are complementary to our existing laboratory and analytical services and will bring additional value to our customers as they navigate the challenging regulatory landscape and seek to bring their products to market faster."

About Aptar

Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Nanopharm

Nanopharm is a leading provider of tailored analytical and drug development services, with a focus on orally inhaled and nasal drug products. The company's unique processing technologies and formulation development tools enable seamless translation of pre-clinical development through to clinical manufacturing. Nanopharm's integrated development services in materials characterization, formulation development and inhaled biopharmaceutics aids successful product development by understanding how material properties and processing conditions influence product functionality. For more information, visit www.nanopharm.co.uk.

About Gateway Analytical

Gateway Analytical is the innovative analytical testing laboratory that businesses around the world trust to provide solutions for their most challenging foreign particulate analysis, foreign particulate identification and materials analysis needs. Gateway's expert scientists, specialized testing techniques and comprehensive analysis methods allow the company to deliver the fast, accurate and reliable results that customers in the pharmaceutical, materials and medical device industries demand. To learn more about Gateway Analytical and how it is making the world healthier and safer, visit www.gatewayanalytical.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

