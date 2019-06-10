ALTEN Calsoft Labs Acquires Wafer Space, a Semiconductor and Embedded Systems Company

Acquisition to further strengthen VLSI Chip design & Embedded Software expertise

SANTA CLARA, California, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a leading Engineering R&D services and Enterprise Digital Transformation solutions company, has acquired Wafer Space.

This acquisition will significantly enhance ALTEN Calsoft Labs capabilities and footprint in VLSI and Product Engineering services. Wafer Space will add 300+ engineers to the growing VLSI practice at ALTEN Calsoft Labs. The acquisition adds specific expertise in terms of turnkey System on a Chip (SOC) design by adding capabilities of RTL Design and Verification, Physical Design and DFT, Post Silicon Validation, Turnkey SOC Execution from RTL to GDSII and Custom Verification IP Development. Wafer Space also brings in domain expertise and ready to deploy solutions for Semiconductor, Automotive, IOT and Industrial Control domains.

"This reinforces ALTEN Calsoft Labs's continued commitment to grow as a premium solutions provider and market leader in Semiconductor design services segment. Wafer Space has built a strong reputation as a high-quality VLSI design services company and is working with top Semiconductor companies. Now, being part of larger ALTEN Group, Wafer Space expertise in VLSI and Embedded Design will be available to our customers in Automotive and Aerospace segments", says Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group.

"Aligning with Wafer Space demonstrates our strategy to build a strong VLSI practice and to provide top talent and semiconductor design solutions for our customers", says Ramandeep Singh, CEO ALTEN Calsoft Labs. Wafer Space is one of the few companies with the expertise to be able to tapeout a complete SOC (System on Chip) and provide high end services and true value to its customers with its engineering capability. Automotive has also been a strong focus area for Wafer Space, and the company has deep expertise in software development in the areas of ADAS, Infotainment, Connectivity, BMS and others. Further Wafer Space has deep expertise and knowledge required to build a complete IOT solution. This includes expertise in sensor interfacing, connectivity protocols, embedded software development and mobile application development. We believe this will be a mutually beneficial association and create new career growth opportunities for hardware engineers.

Rahul Malvi - CEO and Founder of Wafer Space says, "We are very excited to become a part of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. We believe that the timing was right for Wafer Space to join forces with a larger company with a robust brand following and reach into multiple markets. ALTEN Calsoft Labs has a strong focus in Semiconductor and Embedded Product design which aligns very well with Wafer Space. ALTEN Calsoft Labs will provide Wafer Space with access to global customers and projects from multiple markets and Wafer Space will in turn bring the ability to execute complex projects in Semiconductor and Product Engineering. We believe it will be a complimentary and a mutually beneficial association."

About Wafer Space

Wafer Space is one of the premier Semiconductor and Embedded Product Engineering companies in India. The Wafer Space engineering team is a highly experienced world class team with intensive knowledge in Chip Design and Embedded Product development. While the Wafer Space Semiconductor team works in multiple domains like Automotive, Wireless, Networking, Industrial amongst others, the Product Engineering team is primarily focused in the domains of Automotive and Industrial.

With a stringent and rigorous recruitment process, Wafer Space ensures that all its engineers are top of the line in their niche areas of focus. Wafer Space engineering teams have executed multiple turnkey projects including complete System on Chip's. Wafer Space Automotive Product Engineering team has worked on a myriad of projects including ADAS, Infotainment, Connectivity, Body Electronics, Battery Management and others.

Wafer Space was founded in 2011 and has offices in Bangalore and Pune in India and in San Jose USA.

To Know More, Visit: http://www.waferspace.com/

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs (ACL) is a digital transformation, next generation technology consulting and engineering services company. The Company offers Digital, Consulting, Enterprise IT and Product Engineering Services, in verticals like Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Networking, Semiconductor, High-Tech and ISV. ACL enables enterprises to Innovate, Integrate, and Transform their business by leveraging disruptive technologies like Cloud, Mobility, RPA, DevOps, IoT, Analytics and Software-defined Networking (SDN/NFV).

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is part of ALTEN Group - the second largest global engineering services company with over 33,700 employees worldwide.

To Know more, Visit: https://www.altencalsoftlabs.com/

For Media Contacts:

Vidhya Kumar

Email: business@altencalsoftlabs.com

https://www.altencalsoftlabs.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678028/ALTEN_Calsoft_Labs_Logo.jpg