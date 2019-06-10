Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2019 annual general meeting held on June 6, 2019 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 17, 2019, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation.
A total of 143,833,600 or 46.13% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
Motions
Votes For
For %
Withheld
Withheld %
George F. Putnam
126,294,036
99.34%
839,788
0.66%
William B. Harris
125,307,625
98.56%
1,826,199
1.44%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
126,283,836
99.33%
849,988
0.67%
Barry Davies
127,048,825
99.93%
84,999
0.07%
Warren Davis
126,820,675
99.75%
313,149
0.25%
James Rothwell
125,245,825
98.51%
1,887,999
1.49%
Andrew Greig
123,393,568
97.06%
3,740,256
2.94%
Peter B. Evensen
122,848,279
96.63%
4,285,545
3.37%
R. Christian Evensen
122,834,779
96.62%
4,299,045
3.38%
For further information, please contact:
Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328
George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 925-208-1775
Email: info@scandiummining.com
