Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2019 annual general meeting held on June 6, 2019 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 17, 2019, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation.

A total of 143,833,600 or 46.13% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions Votes For For % Withheld Withheld % George F. Putnam 126,294,036 99.34% 839,788 0.66% William B. Harris 125,307,625 98.56% 1,826,199 1.44% Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn 126,283,836 99.33% 849,988 0.67% Barry Davies 127,048,825 99.93% 84,999 0.07% Warren Davis 126,820,675 99.75% 313,149 0.25% James Rothwell 125,245,825 98.51% 1,887,999 1.49% Andrew Greig 123,393,568 97.06% 3,740,256 2.94% Peter B. Evensen 122,848,279 96.63% 4,285,545 3.37% R. Christian Evensen 122,834,779 96.62% 4,299,045 3.38%

For further information, please contact:

Edward Dickinson, CFO

Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO

Tel: 925-208-1775

Email: info@scandiummining.com

