10.06.2019
ACCESSWIRE

Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2019 annual general meeting held on June 6, 2019 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 17, 2019, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation.

A total of 143,833,600 or 46.13% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Motions

Votes For

For %

Withheld

Withheld %

George F. Putnam

126,294,036

99.34%

839,788

0.66%

William B. Harris

125,307,625

98.56%

1,826,199

1.44%

Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn

126,283,836

99.33%

849,988

0.67%

Barry Davies

127,048,825

99.93%

84,999

0.07%

Warren Davis

126,820,675

99.75%

313,149

0.25%

James Rothwell

125,245,825

98.51%

1,887,999

1.49%

Andrew Greig

123,393,568

97.06%

3,740,256

2.94%

Peter B. Evensen

122,848,279

96.63%

4,285,545

3.37%

R. Christian Evensen

122,834,779

96.62%

4,299,045

3.38%

For further information, please contact:

Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 925-208-1775
Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548180/Scandium-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Voting-Results-of-2019-Annual-General-Meeting


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE