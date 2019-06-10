Lemongrass Consulting: Lemongrass Certified Under G-CLOUD 11 for SAP on AWS

READING, United Kingdom, June 10, 2019) is one of the very few AWS Premier Partners certified under the G-CLOUD 11 framework to deliver SAP on AWS migrations, automation and run services for UK Government organisations.



For our G-CLOUD 11 submission for 2019-20, we have harnessed our MiCloud Automation platform to provide automated SAP platform builds (DevOps), SAP operational automation which leverages embedded machine learning, Financial Governance and access to innovation beyond SAP in areas such as Data Lakes and Interface discovery.

With the G-CLOUD 11 release date set for updates in July these services will be accessible to all UK GOV organisations.

G-Cloud underpins the Governments "Cloud First" policy launched in 2013 to shift towards an agile cloud way of working and was set up to ease the heavyweight procurement process that burdens many Public sector engagements.

G-Cloud cover core areas of Cloud-based platforms (IaaS to SaaS) and associated managed support services. It consist of a series of framework agreements that span core commercial and procurement areas such as service definitions, certifications, company registrations, security and more.

Once awarded organisations who successfully apply and are accepted onto the framework are added into the GOV Digital Marketplace allowing public sector organisations to both purchase services & capabilities directly in addition to tender invitations under a standardised contract framework.

About Lemongrass Consulting

Lemongrass is a publicly held global leader in SAP on AWS and with over 200 SAP on AWS specialists has delivered more SAP on AWS than any other partner. Lemongrass is a certified AWS Managed Service Provider, has achieved SAP on AWS Capability, in an AWS Reseller as well as Premier Partner. Lemongrass is also an SAP Partner, is ISO 27001 and 9001 certified, ISAE3402 I certified and operates in compliance with GDPR.