Following the launch of the Indian government's 40 GW battery production plan for the states, Telangana has pitched for a 5 GW lithium ion plant by announcing the ready availability of 200 acres of land plus power and water for the fab at a concessional rate.From pv magazine India. The Telangana state government made the proposal after the federal government asked states to compete to establish globally competitive li-ion battery manufacturing facilities. The central government wants 40 GW of battery manufacturing capacity to push the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy in India. ...

