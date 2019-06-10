Clearpool Expands Analytics Intellectual Capital, Appointing Dave Cushing as Advisor

Trading and market strategies expert brings buy side insights to Clearpool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Clearpool Group (Clearpool), a provider of holistic electronic trading solutions and an independent agency broker-dealer, today announced the appointment of David Cushing as Advisor to the firm to focus on expanding its trade analytics solutions. Specifically, Mr. Cushing a pioneer of TCA, will help shape Clearpool's analytics suite, while also helping to educate the buy side on how the company is empowering sell-side firms with a uniquely distinct algorithmic trading solution and analytics platform.

"Dave is a highly accomplished investment professional with specialist expertise in trading, data science and portfolio management," said Brian Schaeffer, Co-Founder and President of Clearpool. "He will be a great asset to our firm and our clients as we continue to promote the benefits of transparency, trust and control. We are excited to welcome him aboard."

Mr. Cushing has over 25 years of experience in financial services technology and is a named inventor on the industry's seminal patent for algorithmic trading as well as on several other market structure patents, including the design and operation of opening and closing auctions.

David was most recently a Partner at Wellington Management, where he served in a variety of senior capacities, including Director of Global Equity Trading and Director of Global Trading. Prior to joining Wellington in 2006, he was a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers, where he managed their algorithmic equity trading and trading analytics business. Under his leadership, the trading platform served as the cornerstone of the functional and economic transformation of Lehman's equity trading franchise.

Before Lehman Brothers, Mr. Cushing was a Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Inference Group LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund that deployed fully automated, statistically-driven equity long/short trading strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cushing founded and managed the research department at Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG), which provided quantitatively advanced portfolio management, trade execution, and execution analysis tools to the firm's clients.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Cushing said, "I am thrilled to share my insights with the team at Clearpool for the benefit of their expanding client base and geographic reach. Having the opportunity to help them strategically expand their analytics solutions while helping their sell-side partners better serve and anticipate the changing needs of the buy side, is a great fit with my experience and skill set. Clearpool's Algorithmic Management System (AMS) and Venue Analysis services are arming the sell side with the tools needed to collaborate with their buy-side clients in unprecedented ways, by allowing them to customize, share, and analyze algorithms with bespoke routing protocols designed to achieve best execution."

As one of his first engagements with the firm, Mr. Cushing will moderate a panel discussion on differentiation in a competitive landscape at Clearpool's annual buy and sell-side client event on Thursday June 20th, 2019, in New York City.

About Clearpool

Launched in 2014 and based in New York, Clearpool Group, Inc. offers holistic electronic trading solutions and provides independent agency broker-dealer execution services. With over 120 Algorithmic Management System (AMS) clients and executing between 2-3% of the US equity market volume, Clearpool empowers market participants to achieve better quality executions in an evolving equity market microstructure and competitive landscape.

www.clearpoolgroup.com

