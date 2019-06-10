JuJu Performance Labs Introduces Professional Grade Gaming Formula

Premium Performance Supplement Picks Up Where Other Energy Drinks Stop

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / Just in time for the Electronic Entertainment Expo - E3 2019, JuJu Performance Labs, a performance-gaming brand dedicated to developing and delivering premium supplements and nutrition products, has launched a premium performance supplement specifically designed to help gamers level up. These products are designed to give esports athletes and gamers of all levels a competitive edge.

Formulated, blended and manufactured by leading biochemists through a partnership with Lief Labs, and with input from gaming industry veterans, JuJu is a Professional Grade Gaming Formula that picks up where other energy drinks and supplements stop. It's packed with a potent blend of energy, vitamins, minerals and cutting-edge nootropics to support energy levels, focus, reaction time, alertness and eye health. JuJu contains zero sugars, low carbs, low sodium and just 15 calories, so gamers can stay focused and level up. The custom formulation was developed to avoid crashes or jitters.

JuJu Performance Labs Professional Grade Gaming Formula



"We created JuJu because we believe gamers deserve a healthier, more premium performance supplement and because we were fed up with energy products and supplements that didn't measure up" said Matt Konigsmark, one of JuJu's founders. "We partnered with Lief Labs to create our ultra-premium performance formula. We think the result is magic, so we named it JuJu."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with JuJu to develop this new supplement for gamers," said Adel Villalobos, Founder and CEO of Lief Labs. "Lief prides itself on being at the forefront of supplement innovation, high-quality formulations and flavoring and JuJu is an exciting combination of all of these."

Unlike energy drinks and powders that are mostly just synthetic caffeine, fillers and trace amounts of nootropics or other "active" ingredients, JuJu's powerful, no-BS performance formula is packed with natural caffeine, vitamins and cutting-edge nootropics in proper dosages.

JuJu is also raising the bar by being 100% transparent about what's in the formula. Unlike most energy drinks and performance supplements, JuJu lists all of the ingredients and dosages in its formula, so everyone can see exactly what they are putting in their body.

JuJu is available for sale exclusively at JuJuEnergy.com. Available for now in Cherry Bomb, Green Apple and Lemon Drop flavors, JuJu retails for $35.99 per 30-serving tub. For gamers attending E3 2019 from June 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, be on the look-out for our JuJu team who will be sampling JuJu on site.

About JuJu

JuJu (www.jujuenergy.com) is a performance-gaming brand dedicated to developing and delivering premium supplements and nutrition products that give esports athletes and gamers of all levels a competitive edge. Founded in 2018 by biochemists and gaming industry veterans, JuJu is committed to providing safe, highly effective products formulated from high-performance ingredients that are backed by scientific research. JuJu's Professional Grade Gaming Formula includes 18 high-quality ingredients including nootropics, vitamins, minerals, natural caffeine and antioxidants in meaningful dosages.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, 110,000 sq-feet, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

