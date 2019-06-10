BetaTec Hop Products Inc.: BetaTec Hop Products, Inc. - New Partnership with Polyrheo Inc. (Canada)

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / BetaTec is pleased to announce that we have entered into a strategic agreement with POLYRHEO as our exclusive distributor for Canada, effective from April 1st 2019. We are confident this strategic partnership will enhance overall service in Canada by providing local representation, warehousing and quicker deliveries.

About Polyrheo

Established in 2007, POLYRHEO Canada is a Global Specialties Manufacturing & Distributing company of raw materials for various Chemical Industries. With warehouses in Toronto & Montreal, Polyrheo has the ideal operation to support and service all Canadian customers. Polyrheo provides the highest quality standards with regional technical specialists and in-house laboratory. www.polyrheo.com

About BetaTec Hop Products

BetaTec Hop Products has been the beyond brewing application arm of the John I. Haas, Inc. for over 20 years. BetaTec products are used in a wide range of production industries from Spirits, Biofuel, Sugar, Yeast, Ingredients, to Bee Health. BetaTec is a vertically integrated company with representation across the world and office locations in North America and Europe. https://betatec.com.

For further information, please visit our websites www.polyrheo.com or https://betatec.com. For inquires about BetaTec Hop Products, please contact your local Polyrheo sales representative or email sales@polyrheo.com.

CONTACT:

William Popa

Director of Sales

Beta Tec Hop Products, Inc.

Email: william.popa@betatec.com

Phone: +1 (816) 509-0200

SOURCE: BetaTec Hop Products, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548062/BetaTec-Hop-Products-Inc--New-Partnership-with-Polyrheo-Inc-Canada