Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, published a study today showing that Chinese people are closely following the NBA finals. Until game 4, most Chinese predicted Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors would win the "Most Valuable Player" (MVP) award for the series finals, although Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors has been gaining support in China after Toronto's game 4 victory.

A co-author of the RIWI study is Danielle Goldfarb, the Company's Head of Research, a global trade expert and former basketball player for McGill University. "RIWI data collected over the past 12 days prove that the NBA is a high-demand North American export to China that is not caught up in the growing China-U.S. trade and technology war and the related freeze in China-Canada relations," said Ms. Goldfarb.

"Almost half of over 5,000 respondents representative of China's online population have a view on which team will win the NBA Finals MVP award. Despite the Raptors' game 1 and 3 wins, Curry maintained a significant lead over the entire period," said Ms. Goldfarb. "After game 4, the gap narrowed and respondents gave Leonard almost an equal chance to Curry of winning the MVP award," she added. The full study is available from the Company's website at: https://riwi.com.

"In response to client demand for RIWI's unique power to identify changing sentiment, investment trends and buying patterns across rural and urban China in real-time, RIWI has increased its China data collection activities on behalf of financial institutions and other clients," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. On May 21, RIWI won a "Battle of the Quants" award for novel data that yields an investment edge, based on independent reviews by data scientists of RIWI's real-time and privacy-compliant sentiment data collected from more than 70,000 randomly recruited people across all regions of China.

For a recent review of RIWI's vision and growth trajectory that leverage proprietary RIWI technologies to monitor changing sentiment across the world, please read the Company's June 5, 2019 investor presentation made to investors in Los Angeles and published on the Company's website at: https://riwi.com/investor-faq/. The June 4th media interview with RIWI's CEO about the origins, mission and growth focus of the Company, entitled "RIWI Corp. hits milestone being profitable for three straight quarters", is available on the Company's website at: https://riwi.com/investor-faq/.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com.

